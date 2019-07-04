THE WEEKEND TEN: May the Fourth be with you

1 MAY THE FOURTH BE WITH YOU

The 36th annual Pops on the River — brought to you by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and sponsored by Orion Federal Credit Union — celebrates Independence Day with a kids pavilion, music, a concert by the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra and a fireworks finale today in downtown Little Rock's River Market District. Gates at the First Security Bank Amphitheater, Riverfront Park, behind the Ottenheimer Market Hall, 400 President Clinton Ave., open at 3 p.m. Nicky Parrish with the group Kemistri and Rodney Block will precede the symphony. Fireworks begin at approximately 9:20-9:30 p.m., shot off the Main Street Bridge, which will close at 1 p.m. and reopen at 11. Admission is free; reserved amphitheater seats are $10; VIP tickets, $25, include a parking pass, swag and perks. You may not, however, take fireworks, food, drinks, coolers or pets into the park. A full schedule is available at arkansasonline.com/pops.

Other July 4 festivities around the state:

2 UP ON DECK

Feel even more patriotic watching the Pops on the River fireworks show from the deck of the USS Razorback submarine at the Arkansas Inland Maritime Museum, 120 Riverfront Park Drive, North Little Rock, where there will be a 7-10 p.m. watch party with hot dogs, hamburgers, chips and soft drinks for sale — plus a donation bar. Tickets are $10, free for children 5 and younger. Call (501) 371-8320.

Frontier Fourth at Historic Arkansas Museum

3 FRONTIER FOURTH

The Historic Arkansas Museum, 200 E. Third St., Little Rock, salutes the nation's 243rd birthday by looking back at how it all began at its Frontier Fourth of July, 10 a.m.-noon today. Guests can take part in craft projects and territorial-era games, watch demonstrations and performances, sing along with the national anthem and hear a reading of the Declaration of Independence by U.S. Rep. French Hill. There will also be a Revolutionary War er-enactment. Admission is free. Call (501) 324-9351 or visit historicarkansas.org

4 MAUMELLE 4TH

"Fly Like an Eagle" is the theme for this year's Maumelle 4th Fest at Lake Willastein Park, Lake Willastein Drive off Club Manor Drive, Maumelle. Activities include cardboard boat races, a parade, fireworks, inflatables, carnival eats, music performances and family games, culminating in a 9:30 p.m. fireworks spectacular over the lake. Admission is free. Call (501) 851-6990.

Re-enacting the Battle of Helena. Photo courtesy of the Delta Cutural Center

5 HELENA BATTLE

Civil War re-enactors will stage a weapons and artillery demonstration as the Delta Cultural Center commemorates the July 4, 1863, Civil War Battle of Helena, 9 a.m.-noon today at Fort Curtis, 350 Columbia St., Helena-West Helena. The site is a 3/4 scale replica of the original fort, complete with 24-pound cannons. More than 1,800 men were killed, wounded or captured during the battle as 4,129 Union officers and soldiers repulsed 7,646 Confederate troops. Admission is free. Call (870) 338-4350 or email richard.spilman@arkansas.gov.

6 WET FOURTH

Things will get wet and wild at DeGray Lake Resort State Park, 2027 State Park Entrance Road, Bismarck, with Independence Day activities today including the Freedom 5K Fun Run at 8 a.m. ($25 registration), water relays at 2 p.m., an underwater treasure hunt at 4 and fireworks over the lake at 9:30. There will also be activities out of the water. Call (501) 865-5850 or visit arkansasstateparks.com.

7 FOLK CENTER FOURTH

The Ozark Folk Center in Mountain View always presents plenty of old-fashioned fun, but activities will increase for the Independence Day Games and Races, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. today. In addition to the Craft Village and music, there will be sack races, a watermelon seed-spitting contest and a cracker whistling contest. Admission is $12, $7 for children 6-12, $29.50 for a family pass. Call (870) 269-3851 or visit arkansasstateparks.com.

8 MAGIC SPRINGS SALUTE

Magic Springs Theme and Water Park presents its Salute to America Fireworks Show at dusk Friday. After enjoying the day riding roller coasters and playing in the water park, guests can gather at Crystal Lagoon for viewing. Parking will be free beginning at 8 p.m. Daily admission is $49.99, $39.99 for children and senior citizens. There's also a parking fee. Call (501) 624-0100 or visit magicsprings.com

.

9 PETIT JEAN FOURTH

Family-friendly games, contests and activities will fill the day at Petit Jean State Park's July 4th Fun and Games Day, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. today at the park, 1285 Petit Jean Mountain Road, Morrilton. Admission is free. Call (501) 727-5441 or visit arkansasstateparks.com.

10 STAR-SPANGLED SPECTACULAR

The Camden & Ouachita County Ministerial Alliances are sponsoring the 19th annual Star Spangled Spectacular, 7 p.m. today at the Camden Municipal Airport, 105 U.S. 278, Camden. The event includes children's activities (inflatables), music by Telematic and former The Voice contestant from El Dorado, L.B. Crew, and food vendors, culminating with a fireworks show at dark (approximately 9:15), choreographed to patriotic music by Southern Arkansas University Tech Radio, KCAC-FM, 89.5. Gates open at 6 p.m. Take a lawn chair or blanket. Admission is free. Visit explorecamden.com.

• The weekend in Camden also includes the First Friday Monthly Market, 6-9 p.m. Friday where Washington Street meets Adams Avenue, with street vendors, food, music, competitions and a farmers market and more. And on Saturday is the Rumble on the River Bass Team Tournament, for more than $10,000 in cash and prizes, on the Ouachita River. Takeoff is at 6 a.m.; the weigh-in is at 3 p.m. at River Walk park and boat launch. Visit explorecamden.com.

Weekend on 07/04/2019