Little Rock man arrested in fatal stabbing, police say

One man is dead and another faces a first-degree murder charge after a stabbing in Little Rock on Friday night, police said.

Officers responded to 4205 W. 13th St. shortly before 11 p.m. and found Donald Colbert, 61, lying outside the home and suffering from severe cuts, a news release by Little Rock police states.

Medics transported Colbert to UAMS Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Police said Thornell Burl, 64, was inside the home. Detectives interviewed Burl and other witnesses before arresting Burl in Colbert’s death.

Burl was taken to the Pulaski County jail, where he remained Saturday morning, according to an online roster. He faces a first-degree murder charge.

The investigation is ongoing.