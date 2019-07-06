100 years ago

July 6, 1919

• Barney Levin ... who conducts a dry goods store at 515 Center street, was held up shortly before midnight last night near his home by two white youths, about 18 years old. He was robbed of a diamond ring valued at $1,000, a watch and chain with a diamond lockett attached, about $150, and a check for $100. The hold-ups flourished two revolvers and demanded that Mr. Levin hold up his hands. They searched his pockets, taking all valuables, then took the ring from his finger. They told him not to look in the direction they ran, threatening to shoot him if he did. Immediately following the hold-up, the boys ran south on Arch Street to Capitol avenue, where an automobile with another white youth at the wheel was waiting. The engine was running. As soon as they got in, the driver left at a rapid clip, going west on Capitol avenue.

50 years ago

July 6, 1969

MARKED TREE -- Fifteen sticks of dynamite wired to an alarm clock were found Saturday in an open area about a half mile south of U.S. Highway 63 at Marked Tree. The State Police said the dynamite was found near the east bank of the St. Francis floodway levee. Demolition experts were flown to the area from the Pine Bluff Arsenal. Authorities said Jesse Carter, a tractor driver, found the dynamite about 8 a.m. Saturday. Carter works for Guy Prince's farming operation. Officers said the dynamite was on Prince's property.

25 years ago

July 6, 1994

FORT SMITH -- Anna Terry, a sophomore at Southside High School in Fort Smith, is one of 25 science students selected by the Navy to receive an $8,000 college scholarship. Terry, 16, is the daughter of Rex and Ginger Terry of Fort Smith. Terry's science fair project was selected from among nearly 600 state and regional finalists whose project abstracts were judged in Arlington, Va. Terry performed an extensive analysis of landforms, such as mountain ranges, using fractal geometry.

10 years ago

July 6, 2009

• Two women and a child were rescued from a house in Little Rock's Heights neighborhood Sunday after a private storm drain collapsed under the house, causing part of the foundation to give way. It was the second time the collapse of a private storm drain has threatened a Little Rock house in the past two months. Firefighters were called to the house at 2000 Beechwood St. after it was surrounded by 2-foot-deep water during a heavy rain at 6:34 p.m., Little Rock Fire Capt. Jason Weaver said. Firefighters attached harnesses to the women and child, who is about 10, and helped them walk across a 14-foot-long ladder that had been extended from the driveway to a step near the front door, Weaver said. The water flooded the house's basement and shifted it about two feet off its foundation, Weaver said. Police cordoned off the house and the intersection of Club Road and Beechwood Street, which sits over the drain.

