Bankruptcy Watch

ALEXANDER Stephanie S. Dickerson-Hervey, 702 Fair Lane, June 28, 2019, Chapter 13.
ALICIA Jerry A. and Lisa A. Amonds Jr., (aka Lisa Sales), 325 County Road 739, July 1, 2019, Chapter 7.
ARKADELPHIA Candice LeNette Owens, 1609 Phillips St., July 1, 2019, Chapter 13.
ATKINS Brett D. Haney, 407 N. Church St., July 1, 2019, Chapter 7.
James and Lena Brock, 306 Northwest Second, June 28, 2019, Chapter 13.
BALD KNOB Andrea S. Pickens, P.O. Box 1034, July 1, 2019, Chapter 7.
BARLING Jerri Ann Davis, 605 J St., June 28, 2019, Chapter 7.
BEEBE Lesa R. Reesnes, 136 Cane Creek Road, June 28, 2019, Chapter 13.
Matthew Morgan and Amanda Lee Davis, 804 N. Main, June 28, 2019, Chapter 13.
BENTON Juanita K. Hulsey, 307 S. Second St., July 1, 2019, Chapter 7.
Karen Reana Small, 805 Fernwood Drive, June 28, 2019, Chapter 7.
BLYTHEVILLE Jerrod De-Shawn Knowles, 1312 S. Lee Circle, July 1, 2019, Chapter 7.
BRINKLEY Sandra K. Holiday, P.O. Box 307, June 28, 2019, Chapter 13.
CABOT Joyce A. Wilson, 101 Cardinal Lane Apt. 21, July 2, 2019, Chapter 13.
CAMDEN Catlin J. and Mary J. Kelley, 216 Van Buren St. NE, June 28, 2019, Chapter 7.
Dejzwan Donte Thrower, 110 County Road 451, June 28, 2019, Chapter 7.
CARLISLE Ashley E. Davis, 514 E. Fifth St., July 2, 2019, Chapter 13.
CENTERTON Brian James and Brittney Marie Vieyra, 792 Appleridge Drive, July 2, 2019, Chapter 13.
Jeffrey Paige Andrews, 818 Oakwood Court, June 28, 2019, Chapter 7.
CHERRY VALLEY Eva Rayanne Prentice, 20 County Road 356, July 1, 2019, Chapter 7.
CONWAY Tamikia C. Parker, 1880 Sterling Drive, July 2, 2019, Chapter 7.
DANVILLE Caleb J. and Michelle Beene, 18205 Ark. 154, June 28, 2019, Chapter 7.
EL DORADO Toni Hatcher, 202 County Road 717, July 1, 2019, Chapter 13.
EMMET Amber R. Hurt (aka Amber Wiley), 118 County Road 124, June 28, 2019, Chapter 7.
EUREKA SPRINGS Willie Dean and Doralene Deete Daniels, 106 Crestwood Drive, July 1, 2019, Chapter 13.
FARMINGTON Ashley Nicole Farber, 82 Neal St., July 2, 2019, Chapter 13.
FAYETTEVILLE Ashley Ann Wood (aka Ashley Wood, Ashley Ann Christy), 564 E. Pharris Drive, June 29, 2019, Chapter 7.
Elliot Thompson, 1974 N. Cannondale, July 2, 2019, Chapter 13.
Jasmine S. Frazier, 3044 N. Rutile Drive, July 1, 2019, Chapter 13.
Kelly S. Shelton (fka Kelly Francisco, Kelly Hampton), 21 E. Fourth St., July 1, 2019, Chapter 7.
Matthew Arthur and Dawn Denise Wendt, 1482 Arthurs Court, June 28, 2019, Chapter 7.
FORREST CITY Deborah Jean Turner, 839 Park Drive, June 28, 2019, Chapter 7.
FORT SMITH Betty L. Lomon, 8811 South Gary St., June 29, 2019, Chapter 7.
Earnie and Susan Stogsdill, 605 Torrington Way, July 1, 2019, Chapter 7.
Nelva K. Warren (aka Kay Warren), 8818 Fresno St., June 30, 2019, Chapter 13.
GENTRY Rhonda Annette Hughes, 700 S. Little, June 28, 2019, Chapter 13.
GRAVETTE Sarah Henderson and Jon F. Lane Jr., 805 Sixth Ave. SW, July 1, 2019, Chapter 7.
GREENWOOD Kenneth W. and Dawn Y. Hannick (aka Kenny Hannick), P.O. Box 1961, July 2, 2019, Chapter 7.
GURDON Patsy Ann Ollison, 101 Magnolia St., July 1, 2019, Chapter 7.
HAMPTON Roger DeWayne and Brandy NaCole Adams (aka Brandy Gamble, Brandy Hollaway), 243 College St., June 28, 2019, Chapter 13.
HEBER SPRINGS Gregory D. and Lois Q. White, 2416 Smokey Ridge Lane, June 28, 2019, Chapter 7.
HELENA-WEST HELENA Shamekia Marshall, 625 Forrest Hill Drive, July 1, 2019, Chapter 13.
HOT SPRINGS Angel Dawn Schuck, 145 Lake Point Cove, July 1, 2019, Chapter 13.
Bonnie Denise Clark, 389 Lake Hamilton Drive, Apt. B15, June 28, 2019, Chapter 7.
Gregory Alan Teer, 210 Aberina St., No. D-11, July 1, 2019, Chapter 13.
Michael McNeely, 341 Lodge Road, July 2, 2019, Chapter 13.
Sam Gene Yandell Jr., 112 Chadwood St., July 2, 2019, Chapter 13.
HOXIE Lillian E. Wilson, 401 NE Third St., July 1, 2019, Chapter 7.
JACKSONVILLE Ca'trell R. Burns, 1004 Sorrells Drive, July 1, 2019, Chapter 7.
Karri Joanne and Jerry Wayne Adams, 154 Bluebird Lane, June 28, 2019, Chapter 13.
Travestine Jenkins, 1600 S. Jp Wright Loop Road, Apt. 7-D, July 1, 2019, Chapter 7.
JONESBORO Gerald Wayne Powers, 2711 Curtview Drive, Lot 2, July 2, 2019, Chapter 7.
LINCOLN Kyle Andrew and Felicia Angelic Littleton (dba Grass Munchers LLC; adba Grit and Glamour; aka Felicia Angelic Fleming), 1234 Oak St., July 1, 2019, Chapter 13.
LITTLE ROCK Andrew E. and Princess A. Scallion, 22507 Akron Place, July 2, 2019, Chapter 7.
Angeneda Curry, 4710 Sam Peck Road, Apt. 1188, July 2, 2019, Chapter 13.
Briana Michelle Nicole Thrower, 5300 Baseline Road, Apt. 142, July 1, 2019, Chapter 13.
Cynthia Rae Allen (aka Cynthia Rae Power), 2 McGovern Drive, July 1, 2019, Chapter 13.
Jason Jersey, 116 Barton St., July 2, 2019, Chapter 13.
Lelah Monk, 22 S. Wakefield Drive, July 2, 2019, Chapter 13.
Maria R. Oppedisano, 8209 Reymere Drive, July 2, 2019, Chapter 13.
Mark J. Cravens Jr., 1506 Pulaski St., July 2, 2019, Chapter 13.
Myeisha Thomas, 27 Meadow Brook Drive, June 28, 2019, Chapter 13.
Rhonda L. Forte (fka Rhonda L. McTyer-Forte), 6 Lenora Lane, July 2, 2019, Chapter 13.
Robert Watson, 8200 Westwood Ave., June 28, 2019, Chapter 13.
Rosie Lee Webb, 28 Valley Drive, July 2, 2019, Chapter 13.
MABELVALE Collette Holladay, 72 Village Terrace, July 2, 2019, Chapter 7.
MAGNOLIA Arazo Wesley Cooper, 17 Dorothy, June 28, 2019, Chapter 13.
MALVERN Desirae Denise and Mystie K. Cantrell (aka Desirae Eames, Desirae Burlison), 625 E. Mill St., Apt. A, June 28, 2019, Chapter 13.
Felicia Janee' Jacobs, 504 E. Highland Ave., July 2, 2019, Chapter 13.
MARIANNA Michael and Bambi Byrd, 4683 County Road 215, June 28, 2019, Chapter 13.
MARION Daryl E. Daniels, 233 Northwind Drive, June 28, 2019, Chapter 13.
Johnathan Johnson Sr., 305 Toni Drive, July 1, 2019, Chapter 13.
Marti L. Harney, 504 Carriage Cove, June 29, 2019, Chapter 13.
MAUMELLE Felix E. Danchenko, 2 Granite Court, July 2, 2019, Chapter 13.
Josh and Kassandra Cummings (aka Kassandra Freeman), 11105 Paul Eells Drive Apt. 105, June 28, 2019, Chapter 13.
Keneisha Green, 100 Park Drive, Apt. 616, June 28, 2019, Chapter 13.
Kimberly D. James, P.O. Box 13168, July 1, 2019, Chapter 13.
Michelle McLain, 8000 Riverpointe Drive, Apt. 2A14, June 28, 2019, Chapter 13.
MONETTE Tony Joe and Brittany Nicole Newton Jr., (aka Brittany Nicole Howard) 220 N. Nance St., June 28, 2019, Chapter 13.
MONTICELLO Ricky Lee McCloud, 2132 Mdway Route, June 28, 2019, Chapter 7.
MONTROSE Kilven Matheney (aka Kevin Matheny), P.O. Box 158, July 1, 2019, Chapter 13.
MOUNTAIN HOME Gary R. and Carol S. Russell, 14 Apache Circle, June 28, 2019, Chapter 7.
MURFREESBORO Johnita Rudder, 25 Mt. Moriah Road, June 28, 2019, Chapter 13.
NEWPORT Thomas J. and Anita J. Samaniego, 1016 Graceland Drive, July 1, 2019, Chapter 7.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK Cindy J. Creasey, 13016 Bellflower, June 28, 2019, Chapter 7.
Daniel Chalmer Cameron, P.O. Box 94408, June 30, 2019, Chapter 7.
Daylon Cohns, 1804 Viburnum St., June 28, 2019, Chapter 13.
Ebony Williams, 1119 Brantley Ave., June 28, 2019, Chapter 13.
Nicole L. Breedlove, P.O. Box 17667, July 2, 2019, Chapter 13.
PEA RIDGE Wilfredo Pinto (aka Pinto Law Service), P.O. Box 374, July 2, 2019, Chapter 13.
PINE BLUFF Marie Gable, 508 W. 29th, June 28, 2019, Chapter 13.
Michael Ray Hamilton, 6620 Shannon Road, June 28, 2019, Chapter 13.
Natosha Denise Shelton (aka Natasha Denise Jenkins, Natosha Denise Shelton, Tasha Jenkins), 807 W. 26th Ave., July 1, 2019, Chapter 13.
Queen Ester Vaughn, 3103 Violet Drive, July 1, 2019, Chapter 7.
Sierra Hall, P.O. Box 3147, July 2, 2019, Chapter 7.
Waverly Johnson (aka Waverly Johnson-Griffin), 2611 W. 34th Ave., Apt. 6C, July 1, 2019, Chapter 13.
RUSSELLVILLE Angelica S. Flores (aka Angelica S. Rodriguez), 1509 N. Jackson Ave., June 28, 2019, Chapter 7.
Daniel Todd and Alisha Dawn Houston (aka Alisha Dawn Eubanks), 220 Damascus Road, June 28, 2019, Chapter 7.
Dustin Gullett, 480 Isabell Creek Road, June 28, 2019, Chapter 7.
SEARCY Jonathan D. and Donna J. Malone, 1207 Rehovoth Drive, June 28, 2019, Chapter 13.
SHERWOOD Alan C. Brandon, 425 Club Road, July 2, 2019, Chapter 13.
Levar C. Brown, 9019 Woodbine, June 28, 2019, Chapter 7.
Stephen Michael and Jannis Kaye Walker (dba S&J Computers), 4 Creekdale Drive, June 28, 2019, Chapter 7.
SILOAM SPRINGS Juvenal Cruc Coria, 605 Amanda Drive, July 2, 2019, Chapter 13.
SPRINGDALE Adrian Montoya, 3273 Kibbe Cove, June 29, 2019, Chapter 7.
Billy Carrol Smith, 3091 A Jerri Lane, June 28, 2019, Chapter 13.
STUTTGART Jonathan Christopher Donahue, 1546 E. 10th, June 28, 2019, Chapter 7.
TEXARKANA Amber Denise Griffin, 2301 Arkansas Boulevard, No. 81, June 28, 2019, Chapter 7.
Cassie A Miller, 2416 Locust St., June 30, 2019, Chapter 7.
Rosaland Dunn, 2919 E. 44th, July 2, 2019, Chapter 13.
TRUMANN Stevie Curtis Cook Jr., 514 E. Speedway St., July 1, 2019, Chapter 13.
TWIN GROVES Berniece Young, 19 Cain Loop, July 1, 2019, Chapter 13.
VAN BUREN Christopher Scott and Shanna Harris, 106 S. 42nd St., June 28, 2019, Chapter 7.
Shawnna Stone, 9 Bon Air, June 30, 2019, Chapter 7.
WARD Barry Lee and Rachel Leah Massingill, 245 Pine Valley Road, June 28, 2019, Chapter 7.
WHITE HALL Denishia and Amber Oliver, 14142 Dollarway Road, June 28, 2019, Chapter 7.
Fredia Mae Skarda, 206 Roberts, June 28, 2019, Chapter 7.
WYNNE Freddie Lee and Debbie Louise Williams, 103 S. Beech St., July 1, 2019, Chapter 13.
Sharon K. Wallis, 9 County Road 372, July 2, 2019, Chapter 7.
SundayMonday Business on 07/07/2019
Print Headline: Bankruptcy Watch
Comments