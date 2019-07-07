LR man succumbs to knifing wounds

A Little Rock man died late Friday after his housemate grabbed the man's knife and stabbed him "numerous times" outside a home in the Hope neighborhood, according to police.

A 911 caller told police at 10:50 p.m. Friday that a man had been stabbed at 4205 W. 13th St., according to a police report. When officers arrived, they found Donald Colbert, 61, wounded and lying outside the house.

Police Department spokesman officer Eric Barnes said police immediately began CPR and continued until medics could arrive.

Two men at the address told police that the man who stabbed Colbert was still at the residence, and officers took Thornell Burl, 64, into custody, the report said.

First responders took Colbert to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences emergency room, where he was later pronounced dead, Barnes said.

[INTERACTIVE MAP: Search all killings in Little Rock, North Little Rock this year at arkansasonline.com/2019homicides]

Burl was taken to the Police Department's major crimes division offices to be interviewed and was later charged with first-degree murder, according to Barnes.

The arrest report gave few details about what happened in the moments before the stabbing but indicated that Burl grabbed Colbert's knife and stabbed him.

Police noted in their report that the West 13th Street address, across the street from Greater Christ Temple, is a "faith-based sober living house." Pulaski County property records show that the land is owned by The House of Benjamin.

The address is listed as Burl's and Colbert's residence, as well as that of one of the witnesses. Burl was being held without bail Saturday evening in the Pulaski County jail.

Colbert's death is Little Rock's 22nd homicide of the year.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock]

Metro on 07/07/2019