Bentonville woman wins $65,000 in lottery, officials say

A Bentonville woman on Monday claimed $65,000 in winnings from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, officials said.

Tamara Brannan said she used the dollar she won in a previous drawing to purchase a Natural State Jackpot ticket from the Guess Who, 214 Southeast Walton Blvd., in Bentonville, according to an Arkansas Scholarship Lottery news release.

The winning numbers in the July 1 drawing were 4, 12, 23, 26 and 32.

In the release, Brannan said that when she discovered she won she first thought there had to be a mistake.

“I was in total shock and called my husband, Dave, immediately,” she said. “He couldn’t believe it either and told me to double-check the July 1 winning numbers.”

Brannan said she plans use the prize to pay bills and see her daughter, who serves in the U.S. Navy, in Japan.