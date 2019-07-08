Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest In the news Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Digital replica FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Bentonville woman wins $65,000 in lottery, officials say

by Josh Snyder | Today at 4:49 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Tamara Brannan claimed a $65,000 prize from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery on Monday, officials said. - Photo by Arkansas Scholarship Lottery

A Bentonville woman on Monday claimed $65,000 in winnings from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, officials said.

Tamara Brannan said she used the dollar she won in a previous drawing to purchase a Natural State Jackpot ticket from the Guess Who, 214 Southeast Walton Blvd., in Bentonville, according to an Arkansas Scholarship Lottery news release.

The winning numbers in the July 1 drawing were 4, 12, 23, 26 and 32.

In the release, Brannan said that when she discovered she won she first thought there had to be a mistake.

“I was in total shock and called my husband, Dave, immediately,” she said. “He couldn’t believe it either and told me to double-check the July 1 winning numbers.”

Brannan said she plans use the prize to pay bills and see her daughter, who serves in the U.S. Navy, in Japan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT