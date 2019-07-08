Sections
Jonesboro man dies after truck strikes light pole, police say

by Josh Snyder | Today at 5:13 p.m. 0comments
A 57-year-old man died after crashing into a light pole in Jonesboro on Saturday, authorities said.

Charles E. Smith was driving south on Dean Street at Johnson Avenue at about 12:20 p.m. when his vehicle, a 1998 Ford Ranger, left the road and struck a light pole, according to a preliminary report provided by Arkansas State Police.

Troopers said Smith was taken to St. Bernard’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Conditions on the road were described as clear and dry at the time of the crash.

Preliminary figures indicate at least 238 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year.

