Arkansas man, 27, dies after vehicle strikes tree

This Google Maps screenshot shows the approximate site of a fatal wreck that killed a 27-year-old Arkansas man in Heber Springs on Monday.

A 27-year-old Arkansas man died on Monday night in a single-vehicle crash on Main Street in Heber Springs, authorities said.

In a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police, troopers said Adam Richard Etter of Heber Springs was driving west on Main Street near Fox Run Road shortly before 10 p.m. when his vehicle crossed the centerline and left the road.

Etter’s vehicle, a 2012 Dodge, struck a tree and overturned, the report states. Troopers said he died at the scene.

Conditions were described as clear and dry at the time.

Preliminary figures indicate at least 239 people have died in crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year.