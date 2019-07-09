NWA outdoor briefs

Play at Blowing Springs

Kids Play Day, hosted by the city of Bella Vista, will be at 9 a.m. Saturday at Blowing Springs Park in Bella Vista. The original May date was rained out.

Youngsters can make crafts, take part in scavenger hunts and win prizes by answering nature trivia questions.

Paula Hixson, a Northwest Arkansas master naturalist, will lead short hikes in the park. Kids will learn to identify butterflies and plants.

Service offers chain saw class

Registration is open for a free chain saw class the U.S. Forest Service will offer Nov. 1-2 at Lake Wedington.

The class involves hands-on chain saw operation as well as maintenance and repair. Forest Service chain saw experts will teach the class. Students will receive a National Sawyer Certification card that is valid for three years.

Registration must be completed by Oct. 11. Include your name, postal address, email address and phone number. To register, email Barbara Leimer, baleimer@fs.fed.us. The class is limited to 15 students.

Students should provide their own saw, hearing and eye protection and chain saw chaps if they have them. Some chaps will be available for use at the class.

Dragonfly program set

Robert Thomas, an Austin, Texas photographer, will conduct a program on dragonflies at 2 p.m. Saturday at Hobbs State Park -- Conservation Area's visitor center on Arkansas 12.

Immediately following the lecture will be an outdoor dragonfly catch and release at the center. Families are encouraged to see and hear Thomas, who has photographed dragonflies for 13 years. Bring your camera for close-up shots.

For more information, call 479-789-5000

Park sets weekend for women

Bull Shoals-White River State Park near Flippin will host Women's Outdoor Weekend Oct. 4-6.

During this three-day and two-night workshop, participants will attend different sessions on basic camping and backpacking, bird watching, beginner fly fishing, kayaking and Dutch oven cooking and more. Students will have plenty of free time to explore the park and build new friendships.

All gear and meals are included in the registration fee of $135. Space is limited so register soon. Deadline to register is Sept. 27.

For a registration form and more information, contact Bull Shoals-White River State Park, 870-445-3629.

Audubon meets at Hobbs

Northwest Arkansas Audubon Society will meet at 2 p.m. Saturday at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area visitor center.

Anyone interested in birds is welcome. Roslyn Imrie, executive director at the Ozark Natural Science Center, will talk about happenings at the center north of Huntsville.

An array of birds can be seen around the visitor center. Birds at feeders can be viewed from inside the visitor center.

Sports on 07/09/2019