Arkansas man sentenced to life in prison in deaths of mother, stepfather

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Springdale man pleaded guilty Tuesday to killing his mother and stepfather three years ago and will spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Dustin Glenn Price, 30, pleaded guilty to two counts of capital murder, aggravated residential burglary, two counts of battery and possession of a weapon by an incarcerated person.

Price broke into his mother's home at 2306 Sandy St. about 2:30 a.m. Aug. 26, 2016, according to Springdale police. Theresa Hendershot called 911 and said her son stabbed her husband. Police found the couple on the floor, unresponsive with stab wounds and blunt force trauma injuries. They found a small knife and an aluminum bat covered in blood.

Police said Theresa Hendershot, 47, died at home. James Hendershot, 47, died at Northwest Medical Center-Springdale.

After stabbing his parents, Price went to a boarding house at 902 Caudle Ave., where he stabbed and injured Daniel Teyhen, 52, police said. Price was found riding a moped in Fayetteville and arrested without incident.

Price's plea bargain allowed him to avoid the death penalty, Prosecuting Attorney Matt Durrett said.