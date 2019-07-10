Arkansas woman accused of broadcasting beating, kidnapping on Facebook Live appears in court

A Camden woman had her first court appearance after allegedly kidnapping and beating another woman while broadcasting the attack on Facebook.

Dhasia Wade was given a $25,000 bond and told to have no contact with the kidnapping victim. Wade will also be appointed a public defender.

In June, Camden Police Department Lt. Ben Opelt, Detective Alec Faulkner, and Officer Jacob VanAssche were dispatched to a residence on Johnson Street in Camden in reference to a residential burglary report. The reporting party stated that Wade kicked the door in and kidnapped a woman.

Officers made contact with the victim and her boyfriend. The victim said she was inside the residence when two women came inside and began attacking her. The victim said she was punched in the face and head and hit in the head with the hilt of a knife Wade was carrying. Wade reportedly dragged the victim outside the residence by her hair.

Once the women had put her in a car, they reportedly started a Facebook Live video saying they had kidnapped her, and were going to kill her and take her back to where she was from.

The victim said that when they stopped at a gas station, her boyfriend pulled up to the business and she escaped into his car. Wade reportedly got out and jumped on the hood of the car with a knife. As they drove away, she fell off the hood.

The victim told authorities that Wade had a kitchen knife and had threatened to use it on her. She went on to say Wade had put the knife to her throat and that was why she didn’t fight back or try to run away at first. She also mentioned Wade and the other woman had stolen her cellphone.

Officers searched the vehicle, where they located a pink kitchen knife in the passenger front door side pocket.

Wade was transported to the station without incident. She faces charges of residential burglary, robbery, kidnapping, aggravated assault, theft of property under $1,000 and third-degree battery.