A Baby Shower Mid-Week

It is amazing what you can do when you are retired--like have a baby shower in the middle of the week, in the middle of the day!

It was a small shower, because some people do have to work, but the grandmother-to-be works weekends, so we had to work around her schedule. Having a smaller crowd actually gave us more time to visit with each other and share our baby stories. This baby will have two sets of grandparents and at least two great grandmothers as well, (and both were at the shower) --how blessed.



It was great fun coming up with themed food.

These deviled egg baby carriages

and swaddled babies in a blanket were a hit.

I used a toothpick dipped in food coloing to make the eyes on both.

The blue punch also went over well.



No, I am not that clever, but I do love Pinterest. I also made bouquets from flowers from the garden,

so we had them in several places around the house.



And of course, there was cake.

Lisa got some great gifts and we are all ready to meet baby Link in a few weeks. It was a fun way to spend a hot afternoon--inside celebrating!