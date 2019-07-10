Raises OK'd at UA for officials

Joe Steinmetz, top campus administrator for the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, received his first salary increase since starting as chancellor in 2016 after a board of trustees vote Tuesday.

Steinmetz now earns annual compensation of $714,000 after a raise in his salary to $464,000 from $450,000.

The 3.1% increase in salary goes along with annual deferred compensation of $250,000 for Steinmetz.

In the past, Steinmetz has turned down a salary increase, UA spokesman Mark Rushing has said.

Information released by other universities to the Democrat-Gazette shows variations in pay for top campus leaders.

Alexander Cartwright began August 2017 as top campus administrator for the University of Missouri with annualized pay of $485,000, not including $25,000 yearly to be paid out if he remains as chancellor until June 30, 2022, according to a May 2017 offer letter.

F. King Alexander began in 2013 as top campus administrator for Louisiana State University and also as the top leader for the LSU System. He is paid a salary of $618,000 after getting a raise in October from his previous salary of $600,000, spokesman Ernie Ballard said.

Michael Young began May 2015 as top campus administrator for Texas A&M University. He is paid a base compensation of $1 million and in 2018 also was paid out formerly deferred compensation in the amount of $652,678, plus additional compensation of about $230,000 related to bonuses, special event compensation and other compensation, according to spokesman Kelly Brown.

The University of Arkansas board of trustees also approved pay increases and salaries for other employees during a teleconference meeting.

Among academic leaders receiving pay increases are two UA deans, Todd Shields and Peter MacKeith.

Shields, dean of the UA J. William Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences since 2014 after serving several months as interim dean, now earns a salary of $300,444, up from $273,131, a 10% raise.

MacKeith, dean of the UA Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design since 2014, now earns a salary of $274,839, up from $249,854, a 10% raise.

MacKeith and Shields have been reappointed as deans for five-year terms, UA spokesman Steve Voorhies said.

Other academic administrators and faculty received smaller pay increases, including Chancellor Emeritus G. David Gearhart, a professor after serving as UA chancellor from 2008-15.

Gearhart now earns a salary of $289,631, up from $283,591, an increase of 2.1%.

Jim Coleman, UA's provost and executive vice chancellor, now earns a salary of $321,484, up from $315,180, an increase of 2%. Coleman also receives a $12,000 car allowance.

