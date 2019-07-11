$1 admission set at Little Rock Zoo on Saturday

Admission to the Little Rock Zoo on Saturday will cost only $1 per person, a steep discount from the normal entry fee of about $13 for adults and about $10 for children.

The lowered price is part of the Hiland Dairy Dollar Day, an annual promotion that also features $1 products for sale from the Little Rock company.

The zoo will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. The grounds close 30 minutes after the last admission.

Regular fees apply for train and carousel rides, beverages and meals.

Children under 3 are free, and parking is free for the event.

Metro on 07/11/2019