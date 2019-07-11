With help from Hiland Dairy mascot Heidi the Cow, Little Rock Zoo Marketing Manager Joy Matlock announces Wednesday that Saturday will be the annual Hiland Dairy Dollar Day at the zoo. Zoo admission and Hiland Dairy products inside will be $1 that day. Wednesday’s news conference was held in front of the sloth bear exhibit, home to 6-month-old Zaara. - Photo by John Sykes Jr.
Admission to the Little Rock Zoo on Saturday will cost only $1 per person, a steep discount from the normal entry fee of about $13 for adults and about $10 for children.
The lowered price is part of the Hiland Dairy Dollar Day, an annual promotion that also features $1 products for sale from the Little Rock company.
The zoo will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. The grounds close 30 minutes after the last admission.
Regular fees apply for train and carousel rides, beverages and meals.
Children under 3 are free, and parking is free for the event.
Metro on 07/11/2019
Print Headline: $1 admission set at Little Rock Zoo on Saturday
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments