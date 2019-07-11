18-wheeler fire stalls traffic on I-40 east of Little Rock

A screenshot of the iDrive Arkansas traffic map showed traffic stopped on I-40 Thursday afternoon.

An 18-wheeler fire is causing traffic to back up on Interstate 40 in Lonoke County on Thursday afternoon, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

A vehicle fire was reported at 1:05 p.m. near the eastbound exit 169 on Interstate 40.

The fire caused traffic to back up around 10 miles, spokesman Danny Straessle said.

“The queue is going all the way back to 165,” he said. “All eastbound traffic isn‘t moving. I would recommend people to jump on U.S. Highway 70 at Galloway.”

It wasn't immediately known what caused the fire.