LR woman accused of threat to kill mom

A Little Rock woman was arrested Wednesday on accusations that she threatened to kill her mother with a knife and over a tussle with police, a report said.

Witnesses told police who responded Wednesday morning to 1902 S. Valentine St. that Shericee S. Carter, 22, chased her mother with a knife while screaming, "I will kill you," a report said.

When officers attempted to take Carter into custody, she began to kick them in the legs, the report said.

Carter was in the Pulaski County jail as of Wednesday evening without bail facing charges of aggravated assault on a family or household member, two counts of second-degree assault, terroristic threatening and resisting arrest.

Metro on 07/11/2019