Tropical Storm Barry expected to bring heavy rain to parts of Arkansas

This National Weather Service graphic shows expected rainfall in Arkansas through next Friday.

Heavy rain is expected in eastern parts of Arkansas this weekend as Tropical Storm Barry moves inland, forecasters said.

The system formed in the Gulf of Mexico and has prompted hurricane warnings in costal Louisiana.

Projections have the storm crossing through portions of Arkansas, said Heather Cross, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in North Little Rock.

“It will weaken as it moves across Louisiana,” she said. “It will move into the southeastern part of the state then move northeast. Places could see 3 to 6 inches” of rainfall.

The Little Rock area is expected to get 1 to 2 inches of rain.

“Right now this storm looks like it will be mostly rainfall,” Cross said. “Maybe some strong winds, but the main threat will be flash flooding and river flooding. Right now we don’t have any rivers projected to flood, but the rivers in the Northeast Arkansas Basin are at risk.”

The storm is expected to start affecting the state early Saturday and continue through early Tuesday morning.

“We could see light rain on Saturday and heavy rain that afternoon,” Cross said.

