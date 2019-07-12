Little Rock youth advocate sentenced to prison for drug, gun charges

A former Little Rock youth advocate was sentenced to prison on Friday after he admitted to selling large quantities of marijuana and possessing guns.

United States District Court Judge D.P. Marshall Jr. sentenced Chris Lamont Alexander, 42, to 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty on Jan. 16 to one count each of distribution of marijuana and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime, according to a news release from the office of Cody Hiland, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas. He will also have three years of supervised release.

Alexander, who says he is a former Wolfe Street Crips member, said in the hearing on Friday that he started an organization to teach youth the dangers of gangs and violence and admitted that he sold a pound of marijuana to a confidential informant in 2017.

Federal investigators characterized him as an active member after his arrest in late October 2017, when 7.5 pounds of marijuana and an armored vest were found in a car he owned at his auto detailing business at a Little Rock car wash.

On Sept. 8, 2017, Little Rock police officers attempted to execute an arrest warrant on Alexander and found multiple rifles and eight pounds of marijuana.

At the sentencing hearing, Alexander told the judge that he was selling drugs to help fund community youth programs, Hiland's office said in a news release.