4-star big man planning official visit to Arkansas

— It appears Arkansas will be getting an official visit from a four-star center in the near future.

Jamille Reynolds (6-10, 230 pounds) of Saint Petersburg, (Fla.) Lakewood has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Boston College, Georgia, Florida, Iowa State and others.

Playing for Nightrydas Elite at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam, Reynolds said a trip to Fayetteville could happen soon.

“I want to visit soon, but I don’t know when,” Reynolds said. “After Peach Jam probably.”

ESPN rates Reynolds a four-star recruit, the No. 16 center in the nation and No. 6 prospect in Florida. He averaged 12.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game as a junior.

A key part of his interest in visiting Arkansas is in assistant coach Corey Williams.

“I like coach Williams,” Reynolds said. “He talks to me the most. He’s a cool dude. We’re kind of close.”

Reynolds said Williams understands him.

“He gets me, we have stuff in common,” he said. “The things I like he likes. We’re close. He’s taught me a lot.

“It’s a good school and it’s a high major. I want to see the campus and check out the educational opportunities.”

Reynolds said he is only interested in visiting Arkansas and Boston College as of now.