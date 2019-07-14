Pro touch impresses Moody during recent Arkansas visit

— AUGUSTA, Ga.-The NBA background of Arkansas coach Eric Musselman and others on his staff was evident to five-star guard Moses Moody and his parents during an unofficial visit to Fayetteville on June 30.

“I liked his approach to the game with the pro touch to it,” Moody said. “You could tell it’s very advanced because he has pros on his coaching staff. Everybody knows what they’re doing. Everybody is very organized.”

Moody, 6-6, 190 pounds, of Montverde Academy in Florida, is ESPN's No. 6 shooting guard and No. 24 prospect in the nation for the 2020 class.

He has spoken to Musselman on the phone, but the trip allowed him to spend time with him.

“I definitely got to build my relationship with coach,” Moody said. “I didn't know him much before the visit.”

Moody earned All-EYBL honorable mention after averaging 17.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.6 steals during regular-season play. He said Musselman emphasized the work ethic of the players.

“Coach talked a lot about how they come in before workouts and stay after workouts,” Moody said. “Just looks like they’re motivated.

“I see he’s continuously pushing the players and making them want to get better and work harder."

Moody's team, Bradley Beal Elite, played in the Nike Peach Invitational in Augusta, Ga., this week and saw a heavy dose of Arkansas coaches watching him, and a fellow Arkansas target in forward Cam’Ron Fletcher.

All four Arkansas coaches saw Moody and Fletcher play this week and weekend. Musselman, Corey Williams and Chris Crutchfield attended one game, and Musselman, Crutchfield and Clay Moser attended one of Saturday’s games together.

Moody said his parents, Kareem and Rona, enjoyed last month's trip to Fayetteville. He said he plans to be back for another visit.

“I do, but I’m not sure on the specifics on it,” Moody added.