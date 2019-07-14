Troopers: 1 dead, 2 injured after truck strikes pedestrians in southeast Arkansas

This Google Maps screenshot shows the approximate location of a fatal crash reported by Arkansas State Police on Saturday night.

An Ashley County woman was killed and two other pedestrians were injured Saturday night after they were struck by a truck on a state highway in southeast Arkansas, troopers said.

A 2012 Dodge Ram crashed into the three while traveling west on Arkansas 8 in Bradley County, near the Ashley County line, shortly before 9:30 p.m., according to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police. The victims were in the westbound lane due to an incident involving an ATV, the report states.

Jarvis Ramelle Miller, 44, and Marcus Darnell Miller, 41, were injured, authorities said. Jennifer Denise Davidson, 40, was killed. All three were from Fountain Hill, according to the report.

Troopers described conditions as clear and dry at the time of the crash.

At least 245 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary numbers.