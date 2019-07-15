6 urgent care sites now VA authorized

Six Baptist Health system urgent care clinics are now authorized Veterans Affairs providers, the company announced in a news release.

The recently implemented VA Maintaining Internal Systems and Strengthening Integrated Outside Networks (MISSION) Act allows eligible veterans to seek care at outside clinics that participate in the program.

Veterans can visit MissionAct.Va.Gov or call (833) 483-8669 to learn about the program.

The urgent care clinics -- in Benton, Bryant, Cabot, Jacksonville, Little Rock and North Little Rock -- offer treatment for such as things as the flu, ear and eye injuries, broken bones, urinary tract infections, bug bites and allergic reactions.

Some preventative services including immunizations also are offered.

Other participating urgent care clinics in central Arkansas include Concentra, MedExpress and Urgent Team locations, according to the VA website.