Arkansas woman found dead after car swerves onto golf course, city says

BELLA VISTA — A Bella Vista woman was found dead in her car Sunday, according to news release from the city of Bella Vista.

Charmane Richman, 62, was driving on Bella Vista Way at Wellington Drive when her Ford Escape pulled onto the shoulder then swerved onto Country Club Golf Course, stopping near Sugar Creek, the release quoted a witness as saying.

Richman was pronounced dead at the scene.

No evidence of foul play is suspected and the cause of death remains under investigation, it said.