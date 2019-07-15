• Rachel Langford and Johntez Brown of St. Louis said they are thrilled with the arrival of their daughter, J'Aime Brown, who was born at 7:11 p.m. on July 11, weighing in at 7 pounds and 11 ounces.

• Gov. Mike DeWine and other officials gathered at the Armstrong Air and Space Museum in Wapakoneta, Ohio, for the unveiling of a bronze, life-size statue of Neil Armstrong as the astronaut's hometown celebrates his history-making moon mission 50 years ago this month.

• Jordan Piert has been reunited with her pet iguana after recognizing the reptile, which had gotten away from her family during a move, when it was featured in a story about a man accused of using an iguana as a weapon by throwing it at a restaurant manager, according to police in Painesville, Ohio.

• Terry Virts, a former astronaut, landed at NASA's Kennedy Space Center after he and his team shattered records for a round-the-world airplane flight over the North and South poles, posting a 46-hour, 39-minute, 38-second time and an average speed of 535 mph.

• Dale LaPrade, the former caretaker of a Bridgeport, Conn., cemetery who is facing charges after she was accused of allowing new graves to be placed over old graves, has also been charged with larceny after she profited from the disarray, prosecutors said.

• Travis Tuenge, 43, who resigned from his job as a sheriff's deputy in Bulloch County, Ga., was arrested on charges of sexual exploitation of children and possession of child pornography after Sheriff Noel Brown called for an inquiry into Tuenge, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

• Demetris Nelson, 26, of Detroit was arraigned on first-degree murder and other charges in an attempted robbery and shooting that authorities said left one man dead and another wounded after they were contacted through a dating app.

• Michael Stapleton, a 44-year-old Jamaican man, was sentenced to more than two decades in prison in the United States after being found guilty of 47 counts related to a scheme to smuggle people from Freeport, Bahamas, into the U.S.

• Josh Small and Joni Amber Johnson of West Virginia were found guilty of committing home invasions involving elderly Tennessee residents, with the two of them tying up victims, holding them up at gunpoint and stealing valuables that they later sold to pawnshops in West Virginia, authorities said.

