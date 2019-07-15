Little Rock man shot once, ran home, police say

A 21-year-old man shot in the arm in Little Rock on Friday is expected to recover, according to police.

Officers responding to a shooting call at 2222 Scott St. at about 6:30 p.m. found Braelond Webb in front of his home with a gunshot wound in his right arm, a Little Rock police report states.

Webb told authorities he was walking west on East 22nd Street from Cumberland Street when he heard at least one gunshot, police said. He reportedly saw a late-model dark sedan driving away on Cumberland Street and, upon realizing he was shot, ran home.

Police said medics transported Webb to UAMS for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.

Investigators weren’t immediately able to find the reported crime scene, authorities said. No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.