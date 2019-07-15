Northeast Arkansas police chief resigns after video of him cursing at driver goes viral

Swifton’s police chief resigned Monday after a video of him cursing at a driver went viral on social media.

The City of Swifton released a statement on its official Facebook saying the police chief, J.R. Moody, resigned his position.

“The Swifton mayor and council members want the citizens to know that we did not agree with [the] recent incident involving our police department,” the statement said. “We have addressed the situation and took care of it the best way we felt possible.”

Attempts to contact officials via social media messages, email and multiple phone calls that went to an auto message that wouldn’t allow for a voicemail to be left were not returned.

The City of Swifton posted on their Facebook page on Sunday that they were aware of the recent situation and allegations against Moody.

“We are taking this matter very seriously,” the statement said. “We will be getting legal advice tomorrow as to what we can and need to do to address this situation.”