Heavy rain prompts flash flood emergency, warnings in parts of state

The National Weather Service said a flash flood emergency is in effect for southern Pike and southern Clark counties as heavy rain continued to move through the area.

At 7 a.m., flash flood warnings were also in effect for several other counties stretching from south of Mena to Arkadelphia to Brinkley. A flash flood watch covered a larger part of the state, including the Little Rock metro area.

Chris Buonanno, science and operations officer with the weather service in North Little Rock, said a "tremendous" amount of rain fell overnight. He noted that radar estimates showed more than a foot in parts of southwest Arkansas.

Shortly before 7 a.m., there was a report of traffic stopped on Interstate 30 at Gurdon because of water covering at least part of the highway. The Department of Transporation said a short time later that water was standing on the shoulder and a wreck involving two trucks and a car had occurred, but that traffic was moving through the area.

There were also multiple reports of high water around Arkadelphia. The weather service said it hadn't received any preliminary reports of water rescues.

The agency said after 5 a.m. that 6 to 9 inches of rain was recorded in Pike, Howard, Hempstead, Nevada and Clark counties.

"Additional thunderstorms are expected to continue to move over these same areas, with additional very heavy rainfall expected," the agency wrote, calling it a "particularly dangerous situation."

Up to 5 more inches of rain in those areas is possible, forecasters said.