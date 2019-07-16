NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

Black bass can be caught shallow and deep.

James Whittle at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said a small plastic worm on a drop-shot rig fished 10 feet deep is a good way to catch them. Anglers report catching bass on the outside of the bushes with spinner baits.

Try for walleye 30 feet deep with nightcrawler rigs or Ned rigs. Use shad or brood minnows for stripers from Point 5 to the dam.

Crappie are biting minnows or jigs 15 to 30 feet deep. Another way to catch them is to troll medium-diving crank baits in creek arms and along flats. Average surface water temperature is in the mid-80s.

Beaver tailwater

Lisa Mullins at Beaver Dam Store said Power Bait in bright colors is the best trout bait. Tip the bait with a waxworm for best results.

The top lures are small spoons in red and gold or gold and silver. Size 7 countdown Rapalas are good. For fly fishing, use nymphs or midges in low water and streamers during high water.

Lake Fayetteville

Al Perea at the lake office said black bass have been caught with plastic worms. Try small jigs for crappie.

Lake Sequoyah

Mike Carver at the lake office said black bass are biting crank baits or black plastic worms in shallow water. Catfish are biting stink bait.

Use minnows or jigs for crappie along bluffs 10 to 12 feet deep. Try worms for bluegill in shallow water.

Bella Vista

Nick Gann at Hook, Line and Sinker said bluegill are biting fair on worms 12 to 18 feet deep. Look for schooling black bass in the mornings and use small swim baits or top-water lures to catch them.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs recommends fishing at night with plastic worms. Try different sizes to see which works best. Top-water lures may work early or late.

Eastern Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports fair fishing for largemouth bass at Lake Eucha with buzz baits. Crappie fishing is fair 12 to 20 feet deep around brush.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing Guide Service said the upstream one-third of the lake is the best area to fish. Try top-water lures at first light around points and bluff ends. Switch to a swim bait after sunrise.

Try a small plastic worm on a drop-shot rig over treetops and along gravel points.

