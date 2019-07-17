Police ID 30-year-old Little Rock man as motorcyclist killed in crash on state highway

Authorities have identified a 30-year-old motorcyclist from Little Rock who died in a crash in Saline County last week.

Jimmy Ray Daniels was riding a Honda 1300 VTX up a hill on Arkansas 9 in Paron on Thursday afternoon, according to a preliminary report released Tuesday by Arkansas State Police. Daniels’ motorcycle crossed the centerline about 3 p.m. as a 2016 Dodge Ram headed in the opposite direction crested the hill, the report states.

Daniels was killed when the two vehicles collided, officials from the Saline County coroner’s office said.

Authorities said the driver of the truck, 69-year-old Marilyn R. Hall of Perryville, was injured in the crash.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the wreck, according to troopers.

Preliminary numbers indicate at least 247 people have died in crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year.