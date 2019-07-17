LIVE UPDATES: Chad Morris, players at SEC Media Days

Arkansas head coach Chad Morris speaks during the NCAA college football Southeastern Conference media days at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Tuesday, July 17, 2018. (AP Photo/John Amis)
EARLIER
Chad Morris is in the house. Oh, and Agim is legit carrying that Chucky Doll pic.twitter.com/q3EpRgf2MP— Thomas Murphy (@TomMurphyADG) July 17, 2019
– Chad Morris said defensive back D'Vone McClure has moved to an outside linebacker position, and quarterback Daulton Hyatt will play receiver.
Chad Morris says D’Vone McClure is now playing OLB and Daulton Hyatt is moving to WR— Thomas Murphy (@TomMurphyADG) July 17, 2019
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments