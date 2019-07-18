Authorities: 1 dead, 1 in custody in Pope County shooting

A man died and another person is in custody in Pope County, where sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting Thursday morning, authorities said.

Pope County sheriff’s deputies received a 911 call at 3:43 a.m. Thursday about a shooting in the 8000 block of U.S. 64, Ramona C. Woods, administrative assistant for the sheriff, said.

Deputies found a man who had been shot to death inside a residence at the address, Woods said. One person has been taken into custody, though the person’s gender, age and relationship to the victim have not yet been released.

Woods did not immediately name the victim or the suspect.