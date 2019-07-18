Sections
Aces in the hole

Today at 2:26 a.m.

EDDIE BISHNATH, No. 1 Lakeside Golf Course (Hot Springs), 6-iron, 145 yards. Witnesses: Dale Brooks, Don Bouchett, Horace Fain, Vince Duke, Johnny Kirkley.

LUKE HANKINS, No. 4 Chenal Country Club Bear Den Course, 8-iron, 167 yards. Witnesses: Tucker Teague, Jake Malmstrom.

ROBERT NEIGHBORS, No. 16 War Memorial Golf Course, pitching wedge, 129 yards.

GUY SHAHA, No. 12 Diamante Country Club (Hot Springs Village), 9-wood, 148 yards. Witnesses: Steve Lux, Dave Rich.

Sports on 07/18/2019

Print Headline: Aces in the hole

