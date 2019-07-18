Aces in the hole
EDDIE BISHNATH, No. 1 Lakeside Golf Course (Hot Springs), 6-iron, 145 yards. Witnesses: Dale Brooks, Don Bouchett, Horace Fain, Vince Duke, Johnny Kirkley.
LUKE HANKINS, No. 4 Chenal Country Club Bear Den Course, 8-iron, 167 yards. Witnesses: Tucker Teague, Jake Malmstrom.
ROBERT NEIGHBORS, No. 16 War Memorial Golf Course, pitching wedge, 129 yards.
GUY SHAHA, No. 12 Diamante Country Club (Hot Springs Village), 9-wood, 148 yards. Witnesses: Steve Lux, Dave Rich.
