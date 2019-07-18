Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest In the news Traffic #Gazette200 Restaurant Transitions Listen Digital replica FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Arkansas-based Home BancShares posts 2Q earnings of $72.2M

by The Associated Press | Today at 8:44 a.m. 0comments

CONWAY — Home BancShares Inc. on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $72.2 million.

The Conway, Arkansas-based bank said it had earnings of 43 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $204.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $164.1 million, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $166.8 million.

Home BancShares shares have risen 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 17% in the last 12 months.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT