Arkansas-based Home BancShares posts 2Q earnings of $72.2M

CONWAY — Home BancShares Inc. on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $72.2 million.

The Conway, Arkansas-based bank said it had earnings of 43 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $204.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $164.1 million, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $166.8 million.

Home BancShares shares have risen 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 17% in the last 12 months.