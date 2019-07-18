NFL exhibition schedule

EXHIBITION SCHEDULE
All times Central
HALL OF FAME WEEK
Thursday, Aug. 1
Denver vs. Atlanta at Canton, Ohio, 7 p.m. (NBC)
WEEK 1
Thursday, Aug. 8
NY Jets at NY Giants, 6 p.m. (NFLN)
Atlanta at Miami, 6 p.m.
Indianapolis at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Jacksonville at Baltimore, 6:30 p.m.
Tennessee at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
New England at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
Carolina at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Houston at Green Bay, 7 p.m.
LA Chargers at Arizona, 9 p.m. (NFLN)
Denver at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 9
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m. (NFLN)
Minnesota at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 10
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 7 p.m.
LA Rams at Oakland, 7 p.m.
Dallas at San Francisco, 8 p.m. (NFLN)
WEEK 2
Thursday, Aug. 15
Philadelphia at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.
NY Jets at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Green Bay at Baltimore, 6:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Washington, 6:30 p.m.
Oakland at Arizona, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Friday, Aug. 16
Buffalo at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Chicago at NY Giants, 6:30 p.m. (NFLN)
Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 17
Cleveland at Indianapolis, 3 p.m. (NFLN)
New England at Tennessee, 6 p.m.
Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m. (NFLN)
Detroit at Houston, 7 p.m.
Dallas vs. LA Rams at Honolulu, 9 p.m. (NFLN)
Sunday, Aug. 18
New Orleans at LA Chargers, 3 p.m. (CBS)
Seattle at Minnesota, 7 p.m. (Fox)
Monday, Aug. 19
San Francisco at Denver, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
WEEK 3
Thursday, Aug. 22
NY Giants at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Carolina at New England, 6:30 p.m.
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Green Bay vs. Oakland at Winnipeg, Manitoba, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Miami, 7 p.m. (Fox)
Friday, Aug. 23
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Detroit, 7 p.m. (CBS)
Saturday, Aug. 24
Arizona at Minnesota, noon (NFLN)
Chicago at Indianapolis, 6 p.m.
Houston at Dallas, 6 p.m. (NFLN)
New Orleans at NY Jets, 6:30 p.m.
San Francisco at Kansas City, 7 p.m.
Denver at LA Rams, 8 p.m.
Seattle at LA Chargers, 9 p.m. (NFLN)
Sunday, Aug. 25
Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 7 p.m. (NBC)
WEEK 4
Thursday, Aug. 29
Indianapolis at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at NY Jets, 6 p.m. (NFLN)
NY Giants at New England, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 6:30 p.m.
Miami at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
LA Rams at Houston, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Tennessee at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Kansas City at Green Bay, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Denver, 8 p.m.
LA Chargers at San Francisco, 9 p.m. (NFLN)
Oakland at Seattle, 9 p.m.
