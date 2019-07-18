100 years ago

July 18, 1919

FORT SMITH -- A 60-day reprieve has been granted to T.W.M. Boone, former president of the defunct American National Bank. He was convicted and sentenced to serve seven years as a result of the failure of that institution and the United States Supreme Court declined to review the case after the Federal Court of Appeals affirmed the decision of the trial court. Boone's time limit for reporting to the United States marshal for beginning of the sentence expires today. It is understood that an effort is being made to obtain an appeal.

50 years ago

July 18, 1969

TEXARKANA -- Thirteen cases of gonorrhea have been found in preschool age children at a Bowie County day care center, it was disclosed by Texarkana health officials Wednesday. The officials said the cases of venereal disease involved children between the ages of two and five. The center, operated as part of the Office of Economic Opportunity's antipoverty program, is located in the Texas side of the city and has 64 children attending. It is supervised by eight aides and an adult co-ordinator. ... The disease was discovered last week when one of the children became sick and was taken to a physician, who diagnosed the illness as gonorrhea.

25 years ago

July 18, 1994

• A Sweet Home man led police on a car chase through south Little Rock early Sunday before being apprehended. After possibly gang-related gunfire was reported at 2419 Pulaski St. shortly after 1 a.m., police spotted a gray Oldsmobile Toronado matching the description of a vehicle involved in the incident. Officers tried to stop the vehicle as it traveled westbound on Roosevelt Road, but it accelerated to 60 mph, leading police to the 2200 block of Elm Street. The driver then jumped out of the car and fled on foot, carrying a .380-caliber pistol, police said. During the pursuit, Officer Frederick Woodall slipped and fell on the pavement, causing his weapon to discharge. No one was injured by the shot.

10 years ago

July 18, 2009

FAYETTEVILLE -- Five children are in the custody of the Arkansas Department of Human Services after officers with the Fourth Judicial Drug Task Force raided a suspected methamphetamine lab where the youths lived. The task force was staking out the house at 2991 W. Anne St. in Fayetteville, after getting information that methamphetamine might be being produced there, task force spokesman Cpl. Craig Stout said. After an hour of observation, officers saw children going in and out of the house, called in backup officers and requested a search warrant, Stout said. The children, ages 10, 7, 6, 3 and four months, were then taken into custody, and four Fayetteville adults were arrested. ... Stout said it was obvious to police that a methamphetamine lab was inside. "They could smell that heavy, chemical smell," he said. Stout described the lab as the "biggest" the task force has found this year, and one of the largest discovered by the task force in the past few years. After obtaining a search warrant, officers found sulfuric acid, chemicals, tubing, jars, batteries, a hot plate, a burner and suspected methamphetamine loaded into a syringe, among other things in the home.

