Walton the catalyst for Travelers at home over the RockHounds

Shortstop Donnie Walton went 2 for 3 with 2 runs scored and 3 RBI from the leadoff spot Wednesday, including his 10th home run of the season, to lead the Arkansas Travelers to a 5-2 victory over the Midland RockHounds in front of 3,346 at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

Walton led off the bottom of the first inning with a double to center field, then scored on Evan White's double to give the Travs a 1-0 lead. White moved to third on a wild pitch by RockHounds starter Brian Howard and scored on Cal Raleigh's ground out for a 2-0 lead.

Midland tied the game when Chase Calabuig doubled to right-center field to start the sixth inning, then moved to third when Taylor Motter walked. Motter moved to second on a wild pitch from Arkansas starter Logan Gilbert, then he and Calabuig scored on Tyler Ramirez's double down the right-field line.

That set the stage for Walton and the Travs in the seventh inning. Logan Taylor led off with a single and moved to third on Jordan Cowan's double to left-center field. After Aaron Knapp struck out swinging for the first out of the inning, Walton hit a 2-2 pitch to right field to give Arkansas the lead for good.

Cowan was 3 for 3 and Raleigh was 2 for 4 for the Travelers, who finished with 9 hits and 4 runners left on base. Midland managed just three hits, coming from the first three batters in their lineup -- Calabuig, Motter and Ramirez.

Reliever Matt Tenuta (2-1, 2.76 ERA) earned the victory for Arkansas after allowing 1 hit with 3 strikeouts in his 21/3 innings of work. Wyatt Mills got his fifth save of the season after 11/3 scoreless innings with one strikeout. Howard (7-7, 2.97 ERA) took the loss for Midland after allowing all 5 Travs runs with 8 strikeouts in 61/3 innings.

Today's game

ARKANSAS TRAVELERSVS. MIDLAND ROCKHOUNDS

WHEN 7:10 p.m.

WHERE Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas

WEBSITE travs.com

PITCHERS Travs: RH Justin Dunn (5-3, 3.76 ERA); RockHounds: RH Grant Holmes (4-2, 3.43 ERA)

TICKETS $12 box, $8 reserved, $6 general admission. Add $1 to each price on game day. Gates open one hour before first pitch.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY vs. Midland, 7:10 p.m.

FRIDAY vs. Frisco, 7:10 p.m.

SATURDAY vs. Frisco, 6:10 p.m.

SUNDAY vs. Frisco, 6:10 p.m.

MONDAY vs. Frisco, 7:10 p.m.

TUESDAY Off

WEDNESDAY at Midland, 6:30 p.m.

