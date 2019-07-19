Sections
Former UA, NFL football player Mitch Petrus dies at 32

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 9:51 a.m. 4comments
story.lead_photo.caption FILE — New York Giants offensive guard Mitch Petrus, a former Razorback, throws during Media Day for NFL football's Super Bowl XLVI Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2012, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Mitch Petrus, a former fullback and offensive guard at Arkansas who went on to play in the NFL, died Thursday night after suffering a heat-related illness, officials said.

Petrus, 32, died at 10:45 p.m. after being taken to Baptist Health Medical Center-North Little Rock, Pulaski County Coroner Gerone Hobbs said.

He said records indicate Petrus reported feeling ill after working all day outside and in his family's shop in Lonoke County. The cause of death was listed as heat stroke, Hobbs said.

A heat advisory was in effect for a large swath of Arkansas on Thursday including Lonoke County, where temperatures reached the low-to-mid 90s and the heat index made it feel hotter than 100 degrees, the National Weather Service said. A heat advisory is in effect again on Friday for roughly the northern half of Arkansas.

Petrus, who graduated from Carlisle High School, walked on at Arkansas bounced around at three positions - tight end, linebacker and fullback - his first two seasons before finding a home along the offensive line as a junior in 2007.

He was voted All-SEC as an offensive guard in 2007 and as a redshirt senior in 2009, when he did not allow a sack and was a favorite blocker of head coach Bobby Petrino.

Petrus was a preseason All-SEC pick but was unable to play in 2008 because of an academic complication that stemmed from changing his major.

Petrus was drafted in the fifth round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the New York Giants. In 2011, he started three games and played in the Giants' victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 46.

Petrus was released by the Giants in 2012. He spent a short time on practice squads for the Patriots and Tennessee Titans, but never played again in a game.

Petrus returned to central Arkansas after retiring from the NFL in 2013.

This story originally published at 8:03 a.m. on July 19, 2019

Comments

  • hah406
    July 19, 2019 at 8:23 a.m.

    Petrus was one of the good ones. May he rest in peace. Protect yourselves everyone. Stay hydrated, and if you must work out in the heat, take frequent breaks and get into some cooler air periodically. If this heat can take down an athlete like him, it can kill any of us.
  • hogfan2012
    July 19, 2019 at 8:48 a.m.

    My heart is broken... Deepest sympathies to Phil and Sue. Mitch was one of a kind - always pumped up, fun loving, and gave 110% no matter what he was doing. Proud to have called him a friend.
  • abb
    July 19, 2019 at 8:50 a.m.

    Dang. Bad way to go. Prayers for the family.

  • mrcharles
    July 19, 2019 at 8:52 a.m.

    This heat/humidity is no joke. Grew up working in hayfield, if any remember before the giant round bales. But just about cant take dealing with just about in heat.
    Be careful out there everybody.
    Sad news.
