Police: Northwest Arkansas man killed when motorcycle hit van

by Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 4:01 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption A fatal accident on Mission Boulevard near Greenview Drive. - Photo by David Gottschalk

FAYETTEVILLE -- Police said a 41-year-old man was killed Friday morning when his motorcycle hit a box van near the intersection of Mission Boulevard and Greenview Drive.

Spokesman Sgt. Anthony Murphy identified the motorcyclist as Zachary Stuckey of Fayetteville. Murphy said the accident is still under investigation, but initial reports indicated Stuckey's motorcycle hit the side of the van just behind the cab. The driver of the van was not injured, Murphy said.

The crash was reported at 9:24 a.m., Murphy said. The Washington County coroner's office was called to the scene at 9:33 a.m. A spokesman for Central Emergency Medical Services said ambulances were sent to the accident but no one was transported.

Comments

