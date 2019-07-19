'Stadium savages' sweep doubleheader from Rays

NEW YORK -- The Savages of The Stadium. That's what the New York Yankees are in the mind of Manager Aaron Boone.

Boone got fired up at rookie umpire Brennan Miller in a profane second-inning rant, and New York awoke from a sleepy start to rally past the Tampa Bay Rays 6-2 in the opener of a doubleheader sweep Thursday.

New York rallied to win the second game 5-1 and reopen an eight-game AL East lead over the second-place Rays. Luke Voit tied the score in the fifth with his first home run since June 14, and catcher Mike Zunino caused Charlie Morton to balk home the tiebreaking run in a four-run sixth that included Didi Gregorius' two-run single. The Yankees won three of four in the series.

After Domingo German gave up home runs to the first two batters of the doubleheader, Gio Urshela hit a tying home run in the second off Yonny Chirinos. And then Boone indelibly imprinted his temper on the Yankees season.

Brett Gardner took a 1-2 splitter on or off the inside of the plate for strike three, returned to the dugout, slammed his bat into the helmet cubbyholes and the dugout roof. Microphones caught Boone yelling that the pitch was outside to Miller, a Class AAA International League crew chief who made his big league debut April 20 as a call-up umpire.

Miller said, "I heard you, Aaron," and when Boone persisted, the umpire ejected him. Boone ran out and kept up the argument, getting close to Miller's face and clapping his hands for emphasis in a profanity-filled performance that would have made Billy Martin proud.

He repeatedly called his players "savages" in the batter's box and told Miller to "tighten it up right now, OK?"

German (12-2) rebounded to win his third consecutive start since recovering from a hip injury and tie for the big league lead in wins, allowing four hits in six innings.

Chirinos (9-5) gave up 5 runs -- 4 earned -- and 9 hits in 5 innings, including the 17th home run he allowed this season.

In the second game, Luis Cessa (1-1) allowed two hits in 31/3 scoreless innings to win for the first time since July 9 last year. Morton allowed a season-high five runs in 52/3 innings.

Nate Lowe's RBI double put the Rays ahead in the third. Morton (11-3) balked when Zunino tried to call time before the first pitch to Gregorius and the pitcher stopped his motion -- even though plate umpire Pat Hoberg didn't grant Zunino's request.

RED SOX 5, BLUE JAYS 0 Chris Sale and two relievers combined on a two-hitter, and Boston defeated visiting Toronto.

ROYALS 6, WHITE SOX 5 Cheslor Cuthbert and Jorge Soler homered in a five-run third inning and host Kansas City swept Chicago.

INDIANS 6, TIGERS 3 Jose Ramirez hit a go-ahead home run in the sixth and Cleveland beat visiting Detroit.

TWINS 6, ATHLETICS 3 Eddie Rosario drove a go-ahead, three-run home run on the first pitch in the seventh and host Minnesota beat Oakland.

ASTROS 6, ANGELS 2 George Springer and Alex Bregman homered as visiting Houston beat Los Angeles.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

MARLINS 4, PADRES 3 Brian Anderson (Arkansas Razorbacks) doubled home the winning run with one out in the ninth, and host Miami beat San Diego.

PHILLIES 7, DODGERS 6 Bryce Harper tied the game with an RBI single and Rhys Hoskins ripped a two-RBI single in the seventh to rally Philadelphia over visiting Los Angeles.

CARDINALS 7, REDS 4 Tommy Edman snapped a sixth-inning tie with his first career grand slam and St. Louis beat host Cincinnati.

NATIONALS 13, BRAVES 4 Stephen Strasburg had a three-run home run as visiting Washington routed Atlanta.

