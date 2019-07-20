Man, 21, fatally struck by car on I-30 in Little Rock

A 21-year-old Conway man died after being struck by a car early Saturday on Interstate 30 in Little Rock, authorities said.

Shortly after 1 a.m., Albaro Leon was crossing I-30 on foot near McDaniel Drive when he was hit by a westbound Nissan Altima, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Leon suffered fatal injuries. No one else was listed as being hurt.

Conditions at the time were said to be clear and dry.

The death was at least the 249th in a traffic crash in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary figures.