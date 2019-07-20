Teen girl charged with man's killing

A teenage girl faces a first-degree murder charge in a slaying that occurred Thursday outside Atkins, authorities said.

Pope County Sheriff Shane Jones said the 15-year-old is being held at the Yell County juvenile jail in lieu of $300,000 bond. The teenager appeared Friday morning before Pope County District Judge Don Bourne, authorities said.

The sheriff identified the victim as Edward Eugene Arnold, 52, of Atkins.

"I can't release any further information at this time," spokesman Ramona Woods said.

Woods declined to describe the relationship between the suspect and Arnold, citing an open investigation.

State Desk on 07/20/2019