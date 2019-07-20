Walmart planning joint supply team

Walmart Inc. reportedly plans to merge its U.S. supply chain and finance teams that support its e-commerce and retail store operations.

According to an internal memo from Walmart Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon to employees, obtained and shared Friday by CNBC, the moves are part of the Bentonville retailer's "journey towards seamless omnichannel."

The combined supply chain team will be led by Greg Smith, executive vice president of Walmart U.S. supply chain. Smith will report to both Greg Foran, president and chief executive of Walmart U.S., and Marc Lore, president and chief executive of Walmart e-commerce U.S.

Nate Faust, senior vice president of Walmart U.S. e-commerce supply chain and logistics, will move to a new position the company will reveal at a later date, according to the memo.

The combined U.S. finance team will be led by Walmart U.S. Chief Financial Officer Michael Dastugue, who will continue to report to Walmart Chief Financial Officer Brett Biggs.

Walmart did not immediately reply to an email seeking confirmation of the moves.

