DE Tyrece Edwards pledges to Arkansas

Defensive end Tyrece Edwards joined his teammate, linebacker Drew Francis, as a commitment to Arkansas when he announced his pledge to the Razorbacks on Sunday morning.

Edwards (6-3, 240 pounds) of Knoxville (Tenn.) West chose the Hogs over scholarship offers from Missouri, Arizona, Indiana, Wake Forest, Tulane, Memphis, Arkansas State and others. He received an offer from the Hogs after visiting in February 2018 and talking to Coach Chad Morris and defensive coordinator John Chavis.

"Ever since I got offered, it just felt like home," Edwards said. "When I went on the visit with my friend Drew, I really liked what Coach Chavis and Coach Morris were telling me. I just believe in them. I just want to be a Hog. I just love the atmosphere and the campus. I loved everything about it."

He recorded more than 100 tackles and had 6 sacks, a fumble recovery for a touchdown as a junior. Edwards was named the Region 3-5A Defensive Lineman of the Year after recording 78 tackles, 12 sacks, 28 tackles for loss, forcing 2 fumbles and blocking 3 field goals as a sophomore.

Chavis, who was his lead recruiter, talked up Edwards.

"He just talked about how much he believes in me," Edwards said "He said they're building to compete against everybody else. I've known about Coach Chavis for a long time. I was like, 'I believe in this guy.'"

He and Francis, who committed to the Hogs late Saturday night, have been friends since the seventh grade. The chance to play with Francis at Arkansas was hard to pass up.

"It's a dream come true," Edwards said. "I've always wanted to do it since our seventh grade year. We became really close."

Edwards is planning to take an official visit to Fayetteville for the Auburn game in the fall. He's the 13th commitment for the 2020 class.