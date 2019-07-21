Police Beat

LR counselor held in child-porn case
A Little Rock youth counselor was arrested Friday night on 10 counts of child pornography, according to a police report.
Donald Alvin Hale, 64, was booked into the Pulaski County jail shortly before 9 p.m., records show.
[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock]
Officers executed a search and seizure warrant at Hale's home on Rodney Parham Road, with the assistance of a SWAT team and Homeland Security investigations officials, a report says. Authorities reported finding at least 10 pornographic images of prepubescent children.
Police said Hale was a counselor for children ages 8-17 at the Centers for Youth and Families in Little Rock. The status of Hale's employment was not immediately clear Saturday.
Hale was being held in lieu of $200,000 bond at the Pulaski County jail as of Saturday night.
Metro on 07/21/2019
Print Headline: LR counselor held in child-porn case
Comments