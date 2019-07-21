Health care notebook

New health clinic set to open in LR

A new Planned Parenthood health center will open in Little Rock in August, according to a news release.

Located on Aldersgate Road near west Little Rock, the clinic is larger than the group's current 12th Street facility.

Planned Parenthood Great Plains president and CEO Dr. Brandon J. Hill said in a statement that the new offices will expand the group's commitment to the state.

"At a local level, the new health center allows us to continue to address disparities in access to sexual and reproductive health care and contribute to improving public health in Arkansas," he said.

"We will also have space to expand our sex education, advocacy and outreach work."

Operations at the 12th Street location will continue "until further notice," a release said, though family planning services will transition to the new site beginning next month.

The same release said the group's Fayetteville location will stop seeing patients Thursday as its staff prepares to move to a new location.

No location for that clinic was listed.

Statins top class of drugs in state

Statins are the most popular medication class in Arkansas, according to a report from prescription drug tracker and coupon service GoodRx.

The drugs, which are sold under brand names including Lipitor, Crestor and Lescol, are used to reduce cholesterol levels and mitigate the risk of heart attack or stroke.

Nationally, the most popular drug class was selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, or SSRIs, which are used to treat depression, anxiety and other mental health issues.

Those drugs were prescribed more than any other type of medication in 24 states and the District of Columbia, the report said.

The cash price for prescriptions filled in New York City was more expensive than in any other place in the U.S., with prices there more than 15% higher than the national average.

Over a 12-month period, the report said drug prices in Little Rock were about 3% higher than the average.

Two cities to hold health screenings

Free blood pressure, blood sugar and "life satisfaction" screenings will take place in Marked Tree and Walnut Ridge this week.

Screenings are available at the Marked Tree Library from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday and at the Lawrence County Library in Walnut Ridge from 3-6 p.m. Wednesday.

No insurance is required.

More information is available by calling New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine-Arkansas at (870) 972-2656.

Caregivers' class focus on dementia

A free workshop for family caregivers of people with dementia will be offered in Little Rock on Saturday.

The class from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Donald W. Reynolds Center on Aging includes discussions of caregiver health, nutrition, support groups and stress management. Lunch will be provided.

People who wish to attend should call (501) 526-6500 or email DBLeBlanc@uams.edu to register.

Last week, health sciences center officials announced that its Arkansas Geriatric Education Collaborative received a $3.74 million federal grant to support training for geriatrics providers, older adults and caregivers.

U.S. senators back 2 health-tied bills

Both Arkansas U.S. senators have backed a bill supporting suicide prevention efforts for veterans.

Last week, U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton signed on as a co-sponsor of the Improve Well-Being for Veterans Act, which was introduced by U.S. Sen. John Boozman.

The bill would require the secretary of veterans affairs to offer financial assistance to groups to provide and coordinate suicide prevention services for veterans and their families.

The proposed legislation has been referred to a committee.

Cotton also joined as a co-sponsor on a Senate bill to enhance Good Samaritan protections for health care professionals who are responding to disasters.

That bill has been sent to a committee for review.

