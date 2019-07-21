Travelers rally behind strong Sheffield outing

The Arkansas Travelers scored three runs in the fifth inning to erase a 2-0 deficit and beat the Frisco RoughRiders 4-3 before an announced crowd of 4,471 at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock on Saturday night.

Joseph Odom led off the inning with a walk and scored on Logan Taylor's double to close the deficit to 2-1. Taylor moved to third on Jordan Cowan's sacrifice bunt and tied the game at 2-2 when he scored on a balk by Walker Wieckel. Luis Liberato walked, stole second and scored on Evan White's single to put the Travelers ahead 3-2.

The Travelers pushed the lead to 4-2 in the eighth. White led off with a double and moved to third on a throwing error by RoughRiders' second baseman Ryan Dorow. After Cal Raleigh popped up and Kyle Lewis was intentionally walked, Dom Thompson-Williams singled to left to score White.

Frisco cut the deficit to 4-3 in the ninth when Chuck Moorman homered off Art Warren. Eliezer Alvarez singled, but Leody Tavares popped out to end the game.

Justus Sheffield (3-2) allowed 2 runs on 7 hits in 71/3 innings while striking out 8 and walking 3 to get the victory. White had two of the Travelers' five hits.

Wieckel (5-2) took the loss, allowing 3 runs on 2 hits in 12/3 innings in relief. Tavares, Andretty Cordero and Alvarez each had two hits for Frisco.

Today’s game

ARKANSAS TRAVELERS VS. FRISCO ROUGHRIDERS

WHEN 6:10 p.m.

WHERE Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas

WEBSITE travs.com

TICKETS $13 box, $9 reserved, $7 general admission. Gates open one hour before first pitch.

PITCHERS Travs: RH Lijay Newsome (0-0, 0.00 ERA); RoughRiders: RH Edgar Arredondo (5-3, 4.82 ERA).

PROMOTIONS Kids run the bases

