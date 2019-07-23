Police search for suspect in hit-and-run death of central Arkansas cyclist

This screenshot of a Google map shows the approximate location where Sherwood police said a bicyclist was hit on Thursday.

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver after a 59-year-old bicyclist struck last week in central Arkansas died Monday.

John Mundell, of Sherwood, was riding south on Arkansas 107 south of Brockington Road when he was hit at about 8 p.m. Thursday by a vehicle that left the scene, according to a statement by the Sherwood Police Department.

Mundell was taken to UAMS Medical Center for treatment, but died of his injuries on Monday morning, according to the Pulaski County coroner’s office.

Sgt. Eddie Alvis of the Sherwood Police Department said Mundell had recently married.