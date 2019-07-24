Police: Intruder likely also shot in home-invasion robbery that left Arkansas man dead

The Sentinel-Record/Grace Brown CRIME SCENE: Family members embrace, above, in the 200 block of Portland Street where one man was killed Thursday afternoon.

Authorities believe one of the intruders responsible for a deadly home-invasion robbery last month in Hot Springs was also shot during the crime.

Officers found the body of Kenneth Kelly Jr., 23, on June 13 after responding to the 200 block of Portland Street, according to a news release by the Hot Springs Police Department. Authorities said Kelly was shot in his home during an apparent robbery by two male assailants.

Investigators found blood at the scene that didn’t match the victim’s, suggesting that one of the intruders had also been shot, said Hot Springs Police Department Detective Scott Lampinen.

Police described one of the robbers as standing roughly 6 feet 2 inches tall, with a medium build and twisted dreadlocks. The other robber stands about 5 feet 9 inches tall and has a slender build, according to authorities. Both assailants are believed to be in their early 20s or younger, the release states.

Authorities said Kelly’s friends and family and Carrigan Funeral Home are offering a $1,500 reward for information that results in arrests and convictions.

Lampinen said investigators are also encouraging the public to recall anything that might help police locate a suspect.

“We don’t know if these guys are local or from out of town,” he said. “We’re basically just trying to jog anybody’s memory about somebody that maybe had an injury that is not consistent with maybe a story that they were being told.”