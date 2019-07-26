FIRST LOOK: $36M apartment complex on river planned near Broadway Bridge in North Little Rock

FIRST LOOK: This rendering released by Newmark Moses Tucker Partners shows the design of a 244-unit upscale apartment complex planned in downtown North Little Rock.

A 244-unit upscale apartment complex will go up on an undeveloped 5.6-acre tract at the base of the Broadway Bridge in downtown North Little Rock.

Known as The Vue, the $35.6 million project is a joint venture between local developers TerraForma and Newmark Moses Tucker Partners, which said the gated development will feature a "resort-style" swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse with kitchen, billiard tables and golf simulator as well as covered parking and some garages.

The project is near the Arkansas River Trail, Dickey-Stephens Park and the Argenta entertainment district.

"It is our vision to give residents of The Vue a unique position to experience the heart of downtown living unmatched by any other property in the region," said Chris Moses, Newmark's chief executive officer.

Work is expected to begin "in the next few weeks," the developers said.