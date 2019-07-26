Pedestrian killed in Northwest Arkansas after walking into traffic, authorities say

A Northwest Arkansas man died early Friday after he walked onto a highway and was hit by an SUV, Arkansas State Police said.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m., Andrew Lopez, 34, of Rogers entered a traffic lane on the on Fulbright Expressway in Fayetteville and was struck by a Cadillac Escalade, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Lopez suffered fatal injuries. The Cadillac driver, who wasn't named in the report, wasn't listed as being hurt.

The weather was clear and the road was dry, the report states.

At least 255 people have died in traffic crashes in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary figures.